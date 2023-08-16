Wednesday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (54-66) and the Oakland Athletics (33-87) at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Cardinals taking home the win. First pitch is at 6:45 PM on August 16.

The Cardinals will give the ball to Matthew Liberatore (2-4, 5.72 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to Paul Blackburn (2-3, 4.52 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 6:45 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Cardinals vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cardinals 6, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 60 times and won 27, or 45%, of those games.

St. Louis has entered 15 games this season favored by -185 or more and is 7-8 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 64.9% chance to win.

St. Louis ranks 11th in the majors with 564 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals' 4.51 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule