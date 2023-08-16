How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 16
The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt ready for the final of a three-game series against Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday at Busch Stadium.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Time: 6:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Athletics Player Props
|Cardinals vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals are fifth-best in MLB play with 169 total home runs.
- St. Louis is sixth in baseball with a .436 slugging percentage.
- The Cardinals have the fifth-best batting average in the league (.259).
- St. Louis is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (564 total).
- The Cardinals rank fourth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .333.
- Cardinals batters strike out 8.2 times per game, the 10th-fewest strikeouts in baseball.
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 27th in the majors.
- St. Louis' 4.51 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals have the fourth-highest WHIP in the majors (1.429).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Matthew Liberatore gets the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.72 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the left-hander threw eight scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while surrendering two hits.
- Liberatore is looking to collect his third quality start of the year.
- Liberatore will try to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 4.1 frames per outing.
- He has had three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/10/2023
|Rays
|W 5-2
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Zack Littell
|8/11/2023
|Royals
|L 12-8
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Dylan Coleman
|8/12/2023
|Royals
|W 5-4
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Cole Ragans
|8/14/2023
|Athletics
|W 7-5
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|JP Sears
|8/15/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-2
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|Spenser Watkins
|8/16/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Matthew Liberatore
|Paul Blackburn
|8/17/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|José Quintana
|8/18/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Zack Thompson
|Kodai Senga
|8/19/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Carlos Carrasco
|8/20/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|David Peterson
|8/21/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Bailey Falter
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.