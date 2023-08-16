Nolan Arenado and his .426 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (90 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Oakland Athletics and Paul Blackburn on August 16 at 6:45 PM ET.

He had four hits (going 4-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Athletics.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado has 129 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .516, both of which lead St. Louis hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 13th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Arenado has reached base via a hit in 82 games this season (of 114 played), and had multiple hits in 36 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 23 games this season (20.2%), homering in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Arenado has had at least one RBI in 42.1% of his games this season (48 of 114), with two or more RBI 22 times (19.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 48 games this year (42.1%), including eight multi-run games (7.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 56 .314 AVG .265 .363 OBP .309 .525 SLG .507 24 XBH 25 11 HR 14 40 RBI 44 42/18 K/BB 42/14 1 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings