Tommy Edman vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Tommy Edman -- with a slugging percentage of .816 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the hill, on August 16 at 6:45 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Athletics.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is hitting .251 with 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 26 walks.
- Edman is batting .450 with four homers during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Edman has picked up a hit in 56.4% of his 94 games this season, with more than one hit in 22.3% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 10.6% of his games in 2023 (10 of 94), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 23.4% of his games this season, Edman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 41.5% of his games this season (39 of 94), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (11.7%) he has scored more than once.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|43
|.261
|AVG
|.238
|.307
|OBP
|.321
|.403
|SLG
|.469
|13
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|6
|23
|RBI
|14
|30/9
|K/BB
|26/17
|8
|SB
|7
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.79).
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (163 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blackburn (2-3 with a 4.52 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 13th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.52, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .294 batting average against him.
