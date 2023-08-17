The St. Louis Cardinals, including Andrew Knizner and his .774 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Jose Quintana and the New York Mets at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Athletics.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Mets Starter: José Quintana
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

  • Knizner is hitting .265 with eight doubles, nine home runs and nine walks.
  • In 63.3% of his games this season (31 of 49), Knizner has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (20.4%) he recorded at least two.
  • Looking at the 49 games he has played this year, he's homered in eight of them (16.3%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Knizner has had an RBI in 17 games this year (34.7%), including six multi-RBI outings (12.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 18 games this season (36.7%), including multiple runs in six games.

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 23
.295 AVG .234
.337 OBP .272
.513 SLG .468
9 XBH 8
4 HR 5
16 RBI 11
18/5 K/BB 22/4
0 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Mets have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to give up 152 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
  • The Mets will send Quintana (0-4) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 0-4 with a 3.03 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty threw six innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • The 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.03, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .257 batting average against him.
