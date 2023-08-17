Thursday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (54-67) and New York Mets (55-66) matching up at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 7-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:15 PM ET on August 17.

The Mets will look to Jose Quintana (0-4) versus the Cardinals and Adam Wainwright (3-7).

Cardinals vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cardinals 7, Mets 6.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 10.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 2-1.

In its previous 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 48 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (47.9%) in those contests.

This year, St. Louis has won eight of 18 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.7 runs per game (564 total), St. Louis is the 12th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Cardinals have the 20th-ranked ERA (4.53) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Schedule