The New York Mets and Brandon Nimmo will take the field against the St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt at Busch Stadium on Thursday, with the first pitch at 7:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 169 home runs rank fifth in Major League Baseball.

St. Louis is sixth in MLB with a .436 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .259 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.

St. Louis has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 564 (4.7 per game).

The Cardinals have an OBP of .333 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Cardinals have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis averages just 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.53 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

The Cardinals have a combined 1.434 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Adam Wainwright (3-7) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

The right-hander gave up eight earned runs in one inning pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

In 15 starts this season, Wainwright has lasted five or more innings 10 times, with an average of 4.4 innings per appearance.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/11/2023 Royals L 12-8 Away Adam Wainwright Dylan Coleman 8/12/2023 Royals W 5-4 Away Steven Matz Cole Ragans 8/14/2023 Athletics W 7-5 Home Miles Mikolas JP Sears 8/15/2023 Athletics W 6-2 Home Dakota Hudson Spenser Watkins 8/16/2023 Athletics L 8-0 Home Matthew Liberatore Paul Blackburn 8/17/2023 Mets - Home Adam Wainwright José Quintana 8/18/2023 Mets - Home Zack Thompson Kodai Senga 8/19/2023 Mets - Home Miles Mikolas Kodai Senga 8/20/2023 Mets - Home Dakota Hudson Carlos Carrasco 8/21/2023 Pirates - Away Matthew Liberatore Bailey Falter 8/22/2023 Pirates - Away Adam Wainwright Johan Oviedo

