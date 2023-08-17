The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Jose Quintana and the New York Mets at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

José Quintana TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado leads St. Louis with 129 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .511.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.

Arenado has recorded a hit in 82 of 115 games this year (71.3%), including 36 multi-hit games (31.3%).

He has homered in 23 games this season (20.0%), leaving the park in 5.1% of his chances at the plate.

Arenado has had at least one RBI in 41.7% of his games this year (48 of 115), with two or more RBI 22 times (19.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

In 41.7% of his games this season (48 of 115), he has scored, and in eight of those games (7.0%) he has scored more than once.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 56 .308 AVG .265 .357 OBP .309 .515 SLG .507 24 XBH 25 11 HR 14 40 RBI 44 44/18 K/BB 42/14 1 SB 1

