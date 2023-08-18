Friday's game that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (54-68) versus the New York Mets (56-66) at Busch Stadium is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Cardinals. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET on August 18.

The Cardinals will give the ball to Zack Thompson (2-4, 3.96 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Mets will counter with Joey Lucchesi.

Cardinals vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Cardinals vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Cardinals have a record of 3-3.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

This season, the Cardinals have won 27 out of the 61 games, or 44.3%, in which they've been favored.

St. Louis has a record of 16-18, a 47.1% win rate, when favored by -150 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 60% chance to win.

St. Louis ranks 12th in the majors with 566 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule