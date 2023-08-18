Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals will try to out-hit Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets at Busch Stadium on Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

The Mets are +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Cardinals (-145). The total is 9.5 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).

Cardinals vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -145 +120 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 3-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Cardinals and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games. St. Louis' last three contests have finished below the point total, and the average over/under in that streak was 9.8.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have put together a 27-34 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 44.3% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, St. Louis has a 19-22 record (winning 46.3% of its games).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Cardinals a 59.2% chance to win.

St. Louis has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 57 times this season for a 57-58-4 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have a 1-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 12.5% of the time).

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 27-35 27-33 23-20 31-47 40-50 14-17

