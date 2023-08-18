Paul Goldschmidt vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
On Friday, Paul Goldschmidt (on the back of going 1-for-5) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Lucchesi. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Mets.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Discover More About This Game
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.454) thanks to 44 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 30th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 19th and he is 56th in slugging.
- Goldschmidt is batting .400 with one homer during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Goldschmidt has gotten a hit in 79 of 118 games this year (66.9%), with multiple hits on 41 occasions (34.7%).
- He has homered in 12.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI in 32.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 16.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 51 of 118 games this year, and more than once 14 times.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|57
|.283
|AVG
|.272
|.392
|OBP
|.338
|.470
|SLG
|.438
|23
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|30
|65/40
|K/BB
|50/24
|6
|SB
|4
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.54 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 153 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Lucchesi will make his first start of the season for the Mets.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 30-year-old left-hander.
