On Friday, Paul Goldschmidt (on the back of going 1-for-5) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Lucchesi. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Mets.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi

Joey Lucchesi TV Channel: BSMW

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.454) thanks to 44 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 30th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 19th and he is 56th in slugging.

Goldschmidt is batting .400 with one homer during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Goldschmidt has gotten a hit in 79 of 118 games this year (66.9%), with multiple hits on 41 occasions (34.7%).

He has homered in 12.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI in 32.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 16.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 51 of 118 games this year, and more than once 14 times.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 57 .283 AVG .272 .392 OBP .338 .470 SLG .438 23 XBH 21 10 HR 9 32 RBI 30 65/40 K/BB 50/24 6 SB 4

Mets Pitching Rankings