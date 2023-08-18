Tommy Edman vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (.306 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Joey Lucchesi and the New York Mets at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Mets.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is hitting .248 with 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 26 walks.
- Edman has gotten at least one hit in 56.3% of his games this season (54 of 96), with at least two hits 21 times (21.9%).
- He has homered in 10.4% of his games this year, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Edman has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (22.9%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (7.3%).
- He has scored in 40.6% of his games this year (39 of 96), with two or more runs 11 times (11.5%).
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|43
|.257
|AVG
|.238
|.301
|OBP
|.321
|.393
|SLG
|.469
|13
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|6
|23
|RBI
|14
|31/9
|K/BB
|26/17
|8
|SB
|7
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.54 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (153 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lucchesi gets the call to start for the Mets, his first of the season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 30-year-old southpaw, and his first outing in more than a year.
