Willson Contreras vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Friday, Willson Contreras (.486 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 130 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Lucchesi. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has 24 doubles, 13 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .259.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 65th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 63rd in the league in slugging.
- In 57 of 99 games this year (57.6%) Contreras has had a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (26.3%).
- Looking at the 99 games he has played this season, he's homered in 11 of them (11.1%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has driven home a run in 31 games this year (31.3%), including more than one RBI in 10.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored a run in 34 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|49
|.257
|AVG
|.260
|.345
|OBP
|.366
|.415
|SLG
|.468
|17
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|8
|21
|RBI
|28
|46/19
|K/BB
|45/22
|5
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (153 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lucchesi gets the call to start for the Mets, his first of the season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 30-year-old lefty, and his first outing in more than a year.
