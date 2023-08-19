Richie Palacios -- 1-for-1 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, on August 19 at 7:15 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Mets.

Richie Palacios Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Richie Palacios At The Plate (2022)

Palacios hit .232 with six doubles and nine walks.

Palacios got a hit in 41.5% of his 53 games last season, with at least two hits in 7.5% of those contests.

He did not hit a home run last year in the 53 games he appeared in.

In eight of 53 games last season (15.1%), Palacios picked up an RBI, including two games with two or more RBIs.

He scored a run seven times last year in 53 games (13.2%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Richie Palacios Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 26 GP 25 .196 AVG .268 .286 OBP .300 .250 SLG .321 3 XBH 3 0 HR 0 4 RBI 6 4/6 K/BB 16/3 1 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)