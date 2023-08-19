Willson Contreras vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Willson Contreras (.633 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .259 with 24 doubles, 13 home runs and 42 walks.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 67th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 28th and he is 66th in slugging.
- Contreras has had a hit in 58 of 100 games this season (58.0%), including multiple hits 26 times (26.0%).
- In 11 games this season, he has hit a home run (11.0%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).
- In 31.0% of his games this year, Contreras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 34 games this season (34.0%), including eight multi-run games (8.0%).
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|49
|.259
|AVG
|.260
|.348
|OBP
|.366
|.414
|SLG
|.468
|17
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|8
|21
|RBI
|28
|46/20
|K/BB
|45/22
|5
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (153 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Mets will send Senga (9-6) out for his 23rd start of the season as he goes for his 10th victory. He is 9-6 with a 3.30 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.30, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .217 against him.
