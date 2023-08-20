Carlos Carrasco will take the mound for the New York Mets in the final of a four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals and Tommy Edman on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

The Mets are +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Cardinals (-150). The over/under is 10 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Cardinals vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Time: 2:15 PM ET

TV: BSMW

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -150 +125 10 -110 -110 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cardinals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have won 43.5% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (27-35).

St. Louis has a 16-19 record (winning 45.7% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Cardinals a 60% chance to win.

St. Louis has played in 121 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-59-4).

The Cardinals have a 1-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 12.5% of the time).

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 27-37 27-33 23-20 31-49 40-51 14-18

