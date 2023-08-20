Pete Alonso and the New York Mets square off against Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET at Busch Stadium.

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank fifth in baseball with 171 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

St. Louis is seventh in baseball with a .432 slugging percentage.

The Cardinals have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.257).

St. Louis is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.6 runs per game (569 total).

The Cardinals rank fifth in baseball with a .331 on-base percentage.

Cardinals hitters strike out 8.2 times per game, the 10th-fewest strikeouts in MLB.

St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 28th in the majors with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.

St. Louis has the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.60).

Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the fourth-worst WHIP in the majors (1.438).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals are sending Dakota Hudson (4-0) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 4.03 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Hudson will aim to go five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 3.8 frames per outing.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/15/2023 Athletics W 6-2 Home Dakota Hudson Spenser Watkins 8/16/2023 Athletics L 8-0 Home Matthew Liberatore Paul Blackburn 8/17/2023 Mets L 4-2 Home Adam Wainwright José Quintana 8/18/2023 Mets L 7-1 Home Zack Thompson Joey Lucchesi 8/19/2023 Mets L 13-2 Home Miles Mikolas Kodai Senga 8/20/2023 Mets - Home Dakota Hudson Carlos Carrasco 8/21/2023 Pirates - Away Matthew Liberatore Bailey Falter 8/22/2023 Pirates - Away Adam Wainwright Johan Oviedo 8/23/2023 Pirates - Away Zack Thompson Andre Jackson 8/25/2023 Phillies - Away Miles Mikolas Michael Lorenzen 8/26/2023 Phillies - Away Dakota Hudson Cristopher Sanchez

