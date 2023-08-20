The Kansas City Chiefs are +600 to win the Super Bowl, which are the best odds in the entire NFL as of August 20.

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: -165

-165 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +600

Kansas City Betting Insights

Kansas City covered seven times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

A total of eight Chiefs games last season hit the over.

Kansas City ranked 11th in total defense last year (328.2 yards allowed per game), but it thrived on the other side of the ball, ranking best in the with 413.6 total yards per game.

The Chiefs had seven wins at home last year and seven away.

As underdogs, Kansas City had only one victory (1-1) versus its 13-2 record as the favored team.

Chiefs Impact Players

Patrick Mahomes II passed for 5,250 yards (308.8 per game), completing 67.1% of his passes, with 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 17 games last year.

In addition, Mahomes rushed for 358 yards and four TDs.

Travis Kelce had 110 catches for 1,338 yards (78.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games.

Jerick McKinnon rushed for 291 yards (17.1 per game) and one touchdown in 17 games a season ago.

On the ground, Isiah Pacheco scored five touchdowns and picked up 830 yards (48.8 per game).

As a playmaker on defense, Nick Bolton registered 180 tackles, 9.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games last year.

Chiefs Player Futures

2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 Lions - +2200 2 September 17 @ Jaguars - +3000 3 September 24 Bears - +6000 4 October 1 @ Jets - +1800 5 October 8 @ Vikings - +4000 6 October 12 Broncos - +5000 7 October 22 Chargers - +2500 8 October 29 @ Broncos - +5000 9 November 5 Dolphins - +2500 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 Eagles - +800 12 November 26 @ Raiders - +8000 13 December 3 @ Packers - +6600 14 December 10 Bills - +1000 15 December 18 @ Patriots - +6600 16 December 25 Raiders - +8000 17 December 31 Bengals - +1100 18 January 7 @ Chargers - +2500

