If you're looking for Sunday's probable pitchers, you've come to the right spot. Keep reading to find a breakdown of the day's expected starting pitchers, which includes a showdown between Kyle Bradish and the Orioles against JP Sears and the Athletics.

Keep scrolling to find the likely starters for every contest on the schedule for August 20.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Mariners at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Emerson Hancock (0-0) to the bump as they face the Astros, who will give the start to Hunter Brown (9-8) when the clubs meet Sunday.

SEA: Hancock HOU: Brown 2 (10 IP) Games/IP 23 (125.1 IP) 5.40 ERA 4.24 3.6 K/9 9.9

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Astros

HOU Odds to Win: -175

-175 SEA Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 8.5 runs

Giants at Braves Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Jakob Junis (3-3) to the mound as they play the Braves, who will look to Max Fried (4-1) when the teams play Sunday.

SF: Junis ATL: Fried 32 (68 IP) Games/IP 8 (42 IP) 4.10 ERA 2.57 10.7 K/9 8.4

Vegas Odds for Giants at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -250

-250 SF Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 9 runs

Red Sox at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Josh Winckowski (3-1) to the hill as they face the Yankees, who will give the start to Clarke Schmidt (8-7) for the game between the clubs on Sunday.

BOS: Winckowski NYY: Schmidt 44 (64.2 IP) Games/IP 25 (117.1 IP) 3.20 ERA 4.76 7.9 K/9 8.7

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Yankees

NYY Odds to Win: -120

-120 BOS Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 9 runs

Tigers at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Eduardo Rodriguez (8-6) to the mound as they face the Guardians, who will counter with Logan Allen (6-5) for the game between the clubs Sunday.

DET: Rodríguez CLE: Allen 18 (106.1 IP) Games/IP 18 (97.1 IP) 3.13 ERA 3.33 9.2 K/9 8.8

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Guardians

CLE Odds to Win: -115

-115 DET Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 7.5 runs

Blue Jays at Reds Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Hyun-Jin Ryu (1-1) to the bump as they take on the Reds, who will hand the ball to Hunter Greene (2-4) for the game between the teams Sunday.

TOR: Ryu CIN: Greene 3 (14 IP) Games/IP 14 (73.1 IP) 2.57 ERA 3.93 5.1 K/9 12.3

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Reds

TOR Odds to Win: -115

-115 CIN Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9.5 runs

Pirates at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Osvaldo Bido (2-3) to the mound as they take on the Twins, who will look to Dallas Keuchel (0-1) when the teams play Sunday.

PIT: Bido MIN: Keuchel 12 (41 IP) Games/IP 2 (6.2 IP) 5.05 ERA 9.45 8.1 K/9 0.0

Vegas Odds for Pirates at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -145

-145 PIT Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 9.5 runs

Mets at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Carlos Carrasco (3-6) to the mound as they face the Cardinals, who will counter with Dakota Hudson (4-0) for the game between the clubs Sunday.

NYM: Carrasco STL: Hudson 18 (84.1 IP) Games/IP 10 (38 IP) 6.40 ERA 4.03 6.6 K/9 5.9

Vegas Odds for Mets at Cardinals

STL Odds to Win: -150

-150 NYM Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 10 runs

Royals at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Jordan Lyles (3-13) to the mound as they face the Cubs, who will look to Kyle Hendricks (4-6) when the teams play Sunday.

KC: Lyles CHC: Hendricks 23 (131.1 IP) Games/IP 16 (92.1 IP) 6.24 ERA 4.19 6.2 K/9 5.9

Vegas Odds for Royals at Cubs

CHC Odds to Win: -210

-210 KC Odds to Win: +170

Brewers at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Adrian Houser (4-4) to the hill as they play the Rangers, who will counter with Max Scherzer (12-4) when the clubs face off on Sunday.

MIL: Houser TEX: Scherzer 17 (83.1 IP) Games/IP 22 (127.2 IP) 4.43 ERA 3.67 7.3 K/9 10.4

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Rangers

TEX Odds to Win: -200

-200 MIL Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 8.5 runs

White Sox at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Dylan Cease (5-6) to the mound as they face the Rockies, who will counter with Chris Flexen (1-5) when the teams play Sunday.

CHW: Cease COL: Flexen 25 (133.1 IP) Games/IP 21 (61.2 IP) 4.32 ERA 7.74 10.6 K/9 6.6

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Rockies

CHW Odds to Win: -160

-160 COL Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 12 runs

Orioles at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Bradish (7-6) to the mound as they play the Athletics, who will give the start to Sears (2-9) when the clubs face off on Sunday.

BAL: Bradish OAK: Sears 22 (121.2 IP) Games/IP 24 (130.2 IP) 3.18 ERA 4.20 8.4 K/9 8.5

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Athletics

BAL Odds to Win: -200

-200 OAK Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 8 runs

Phillies at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (9-5) to the bump as they face the Nationals, who will give the start to Trevor Williams (5-7) when the clubs meet Sunday.

PHI: Wheeler WSH: Williams 24 (144 IP) Games/IP 24 (117.2 IP) 3.56 ERA 5.20 10.0 K/9 6.9

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Nationals

PHI Odds to Win: -225

-225 WSH Odds to Win: +185

+185 Total: 9 runs

