Wings vs. Mystics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 20
The Washington Mystics (15-16) welcome in the Dallas Wings (17-14) after Brittney Sykes racked up 30 points in the Mystics' 83-79 win over the Fever. The matchup airs on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSWX at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, August 20, 2023.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wings vs. Mystics matchup in this article.
Wings vs. Mystics Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSWX
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
Wings vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wings Moneyline
|Mystics Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Wings (-5.5)
|166
|-225
|+185
|BetMGM
|Wings (-5.5)
|166.5
|-225
|+185
|PointsBet
|Wings (-5.5)
|165.5
|-240
|+175
|Tipico
|Wings (-5.5)
|165.5
|-230
|+175
Wings vs. Mystics Betting Trends
- The Wings have put together a 16-14-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Mystics have compiled a 13-17-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Dallas is 5-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.
- Washington is 3-3 ATS this year when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.
- In the Wings' 30 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
- So far this year, 12 out of the Mystics' 30 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
