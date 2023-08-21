Andrew Knizner -- with a slugging percentage of .548 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Thomas Hatch on the mound, on August 21 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Thomas Hatch

Thomas Hatch TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

Knizner has eight doubles, nine home runs and nine walks while hitting .265.

Knizner has picked up a hit in 62.7% of his 51 games this season, with at least two hits in 21.6% of those games.

He has gone deep in 15.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.3% of his games this year, Knizner has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (11.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 37.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (11.8%).

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 23 .294 AVG .234 .341 OBP .272 .494 SLG .468 9 XBH 8 4 HR 5 16 RBI 11 19/5 K/BB 22/4 0 SB 1

