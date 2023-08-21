The St. Louis Cardinals (55-70) and Pittsburgh Pirates (55-69) battle in NL Central action, on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Drew Rom against the Pirates and Bailey Falter (0-7).

Cardinals vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rom - STL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Falter - PIT (0-7, 4.86 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Rom

The Cardinals will send out Rom for his first start of the season.

The 23-year-old left-hander will make his MLB debut.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Falter

Falter makes the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season. He is 0-7 with a 4.86 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the New York Mets, the left-hander went 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.86, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .308 against him.

Falter heads into the matchup with two quality starts under his belt this season.

Falter heads into this game with five outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

In one of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

