Learner Tien 2023 US Open Odds
Learner Tien, off a defeat in the qualification round 1 of the Miami Open presented by Itau (to Jan-Lennard Struff) in his most recent tournament, will open the US Open in New York, New York against Frances Tiafoe in the round of 128. Tien currently is +50000 to win it all at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Tien at the 2023 US Open
- Next Round: Round of 128
- Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Tien's Next Match
Tien will face Tiafoe in the round of 128 of the US Open on Monday, August 28 at 11:00 AM ET.
Tien has current moneyline odds of +1600 to win his next match against Tiafoe. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Learner Tien Grand Slam Odds
- US Open odds to win: +50000
Tien Stats
- In his previous tournament, the Miami Open presented by Itau, Tien was defeated in the qualifying round by No. 103-ranked Struff, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6.
- Tien is 0-3 over the past 12 months, with no tournament titles.
- In three hard-court tournaments over the past 12 months, Tien is 0-3 in matches.
- Tien has played 29.0 games per match in his three matches over the past year across all court surfaces.
- In his three matches on a hard surface over the past year, Tien has averaged 29.0 games.
- Over the past 12 months, Tien has been victorious in 11.8% of his return games and 64.7% of his service games.
- As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Tien has won 64.7% of his games on serve and 11.8% on return.
