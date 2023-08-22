Bryan Reynolds and Nolan Arenado will be among the stars on display when the Pittsburgh Pirates play the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, at PNC Park.

The Pirates are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Cardinals have +115 odds to upset. The total is 10 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Cardinals vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Pirates -135 +115 10 -105 -115 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and lost both matchups.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 matchups.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 50 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (46%) in those contests.

St. Louis is 8-10 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

St. Louis' games have gone over the total in 59 of its 123 chances.

The Cardinals are 1-7-0 against the spread in their eight games that had a posted line this season.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-37 27-34 24-20 31-50 41-52 14-18

