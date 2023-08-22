How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 22
Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will hit the field on Tuesday at PNC Park against Johan Oviedo, who is expected to start for the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals' 173 home runs rank fifth in Major League Baseball.
- St. Louis is seventh in MLB with a .432 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cardinals' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.
- St. Louis has scored 577 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have an OBP of .331 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Cardinals rank 11th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.
- St. Louis has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.
- St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.62 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- Cardinals pitchers have a 1.444 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals will hand the ball to Adam Wainwright (3-8) for his 17th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.
- In 16 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.
- Wainwright has 11 starts of five or more innings this season in 16 chances. He averages 4.5 innings per outing.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/17/2023
|Mets
|L 4-2
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|José Quintana
|8/18/2023
|Mets
|L 7-1
|Home
|Zack Thompson
|Joey Lucchesi
|8/19/2023
|Mets
|L 13-2
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Kodai Senga
|8/20/2023
|Mets
|W 7-3
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|Carlos Carrasco
|8/21/2023
|Pirates
|L 11-1
|Away
|Drew Rom
|Thomas Hatch
|8/22/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Johan Oviedo
|8/23/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Andre Jackson
|8/25/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Cristopher Sanchez
|8/26/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Zack Wheeler
|8/27/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Aaron Nola
|8/28/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Matthew Liberatore
|Rich Hill
