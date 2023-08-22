Bryan Reynolds and Nolan Arenado are among the players with prop bets available when the Pittsburgh Pirates and the St. Louis Cardinals meet at PNC Park on Tuesday (at 7:05 PM ET).

Cardinals vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 132 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 33 walks and 85 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .283/.329/.507 slash line on the season.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Aug. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Mets Aug. 19 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets Aug. 18 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Aug. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 132 hits with 25 doubles, 20 home runs, 65 walks and 65 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .276/.363/.453 so far this year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Aug. 21 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Aug. 20 3-for-5 2 1 3 6 0 vs. Mets Aug. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Aug. 17 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Johan Oviedo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Oviedo Stats

Johan Oviedo (6-13) will take the mound for the Pirates, his 26th start of the season.

In 25 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 12 of them.

In 25 starts, Oviedo has pitched through or past the fifth inning 19 times. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 25 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 25-year-old's 4.55 ERA ranks 48th, 1.340 WHIP ranks 47th, and 8 K/9 ranks 40th.

Oviedo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mets Aug. 16 4.0 5 4 4 3 5 vs. Reds Aug. 11 5.0 5 6 6 4 2 at Brewers Aug. 6 7.0 2 0 0 6 3 vs. Tigers Aug. 1 7.0 6 1 1 5 2 at Padres Jul. 26 6.0 3 1 1 5 3

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 117 hits with 25 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 39 walks and 60 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashing .268/.330/.467 on the year.

Reynolds has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .292 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Aug. 21 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Twins Aug. 20 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Twins Aug. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Aug. 18 3-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 at Mets Aug. 16 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 14 doubles, 11 home runs, 68 walks and 36 RBI (89 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.

He's slashed .252/.374/.385 so far this season.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Aug. 21 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Twins Aug. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Aug. 19 2-for-5 1 1 5 5 0 at Mets Aug. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Aug. 15 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0

