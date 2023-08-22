The Pittsburgh Pirates (56-69) host the St. Louis Cardinals (55-71) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

The probable pitchers are Johan Oviedo (6-13) for the Pirates and Adam Wainwright (3-8) for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Probable Pitchers: Oviedo - PIT (6-13, 4.55 ERA) vs Wainwright - STL (3-8, 8.42 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adam Wainwright

The Cardinals will send Wainwright (3-8) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 3-8 with an 8.42 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 72 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Thursday against the New York Mets, the righty tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 41-year-old has an 8.42 ERA and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings over 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .362 to his opponents.

Wainwright has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Wainwright has put together 11 starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.

He has not had an appearance so far in 2023 where he did not give up at least one earned run.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johan Oviedo

Oviedo (6-13) will take the mound for the Pirates, his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in four innings pitched against the New York Mets on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.55 and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .237 in 25 games this season.

In 25 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 12 of them.

In 25 starts, Oviedo has pitched through or past the fifth inning 19 times. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.

He has made 25 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 25-year-old's 4.55 ERA ranks 48th, 1.340 WHIP ranks 47th, and 8 K/9 ranks 40th.

Johan Oviedo vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals are batting .257 this season, ninth in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .432 (seventh in the league) with 173 home runs.

The Cardinals have gone 6-for-27 with a double and an RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

