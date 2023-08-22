On Tuesday, Paul Goldschmidt (.514 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Pirates.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt has an OPS of .816, fueled by an OBP of .363 to go with a slugging percentage of .453. All three of those stats are best among St. Louis hitters this season.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 22nd and he is 57th in slugging.

Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 80 of 122 games this season, with multiple hits 42 times.

He has homered in 13.1% of his games in 2023 (16 of 122), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI in 32% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 16.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 52 times this year (42.6%), including 15 games with multiple runs (12.3%).

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 58 .281 AVG .270 .388 OBP .336 .471 SLG .435 24 XBH 21 11 HR 9 35 RBI 30 72/41 K/BB 50/24 6 SB 4

Pirates Pitching Rankings