Tyler O'Neill and his .385 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (57 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Johan Oviedo on August 22 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill is hitting .243 with 11 doubles, seven home runs and 23 walks.

O'Neill has gotten a hit in 35 of 53 games this season (66.0%), including eight multi-hit games (15.1%).

He has gone deep in 13.2% of his games in 2023 (seven of 53), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 22.6% of his games this year, O'Neill has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 19 of 53 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 24 .263 AVG .221 .358 OBP .295 .484 SLG .349 11 XBH 7 5 HR 2 7 RBI 9 27/14 K/BB 27/9 1 SB 2

