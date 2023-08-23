Andrew Knizner and his .474 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (161 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates and Luis Ortiz on August 23 at 12:35 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Pirates.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

  • Knizner has eight doubles, 10 home runs and 10 walks while hitting .267.
  • Knizner has gotten at least one hit in 63.5% of his games this season (33 of 52), with more than one hit 11 times (21.2%).
  • In 17.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Knizner has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (34.6%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (11.5%).
  • He has scored in 20 of 52 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 24
.294 AVG .238
.341 OBP .282
.494 SLG .500
9 XBH 9
4 HR 6
16 RBI 12
19/5 K/BB 23/5
0 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Pirates' 4.54 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up 140 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • Ortiz will start for the Pirates, his first of the season.
  • It's the first appearance this season for the 24-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
