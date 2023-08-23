Wednesday's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates (57-69) and the St. Louis Cardinals (55-72) at PNC Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Pirates coming out on top. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET on August 23.

The Cardinals will call on Zack Thompson (2-5) versus the Pirates and Luis Ortiz.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Pirates 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 4-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 64 times this season and won 28, or 43.8%, of those games.

St. Louis has a record of 25-31, a 44.6% win rate, when favored by -125 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

St. Louis has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 580 (4.6 per game).

The Cardinals' 4.64 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule