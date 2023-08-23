The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds hit the field in the final game of a three-game series against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals, on Wednesday at PNC Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB action with 174 total home runs.

St. Louis' .432 slugging percentage ranks seventh-best in baseball.

The Cardinals' .257 batting average is ninth-best in MLB.

St. Louis ranks 14th in runs scored with 580 (4.6 per game).

The Cardinals rank fifth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .331.

The Cardinals strike out 8.2 times per game to rank 10th in baseball.

The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.

St. Louis has a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals average baseball's fourth-highest WHIP (1.442).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will look to Zack Thompson (2-5) in his third start this season.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty tossed five innings against the New York Mets, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/18/2023 Mets L 7-1 Home Zack Thompson Joey Lucchesi 8/19/2023 Mets L 13-2 Home Miles Mikolas Kodai Senga 8/20/2023 Mets W 7-3 Home Dakota Hudson Carlos Carrasco 8/21/2023 Pirates L 11-1 Away Drew Rom Thomas Hatch 8/22/2023 Pirates L 6-3 Away Adam Wainwright Johan Oviedo 8/23/2023 Pirates - Away Zack Thompson Luis Ortiz 8/25/2023 Phillies - Away Miles Mikolas Cristopher Sanchez 8/26/2023 Phillies - Away Dakota Hudson Zack Wheeler 8/27/2023 Phillies - Away Drew Rom Aaron Nola 8/28/2023 Padres - Home Adam Wainwright Blake Snell 8/29/2023 Padres - Home Matthew Liberatore Seth Lugo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.