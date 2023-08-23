Cardinals vs. Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 23
The Pittsburgh Pirates (57-69) will look to sweep the St. Louis Cardinals (55-72) at PNC Park on Wednesday, at 12:35 PM ET.
The Cardinals will look to Zack Thompson (2-5) against the Pirates and Luis Ortiz.
Cardinals vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Probable Pitchers: Thompson - STL (2-5, 3.90 ERA) vs Ortiz - PIT (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Thompson
- Thompson will take to the mound for the Cardinals, his third start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the New York Mets, throwing five innings and giving up two earned runs.
- He has an ERA of 3.90, a 3 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.467 in 18 games this season.
Zack Thompson vs. Pirates
- The Pirates have scored 530 runs this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB. They are batting .235 for the campaign with 124 home runs, 26th in the league.
- The Pirates have gone 1-for-10 in two games against the left-hander this season.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Ortiz
- Ortiz will take the mound to start for the Pirates, his first of the season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 24-year-old right-hander.
