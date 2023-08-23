After hitting .289 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Luis Ortiz) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Pirates.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz

Luis Ortiz TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado has 133 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .506, both of which are best among St. Louis hitters this season.

He ranks 19th in batting average, 71st in on base percentage, and 17th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB.

Arenado has recorded a hit in 86 of 121 games this year (71.1%), including 36 multi-hit games (29.8%).

In 24 games this year, he has homered (19.8%, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate).

Arenado has driven in a run in 49 games this season (40.5%), including 22 games with more than one RBI (18.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 41.3% of his games this season (50 of 121), with two or more runs eight times (6.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 58 .303 AVG .262 .352 OBP .308 .515 SLG .498 26 XBH 25 12 HR 14 41 RBI 44 46/19 K/BB 43/15 1 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings