At +10000 as of August 23, the Tennessee Titans aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Titans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +300

+300 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Tennessee Betting Insights

Tennessee compiled an 8-6-0 record against the spread last season.

The Titans and their opponents combined to hit the over five out of 17 times last season.

Tennessee was a bottom-five offense last year, ranking third-worst with 296.8 yards per contest. On defense, it ranked 23rd in the (351.6 yards allowed per game).

The Titans went 3-5 at home last season and 4-5 away from home.

Tennessee won just twice when favored (2-3) and went 4-5 as underdogs.

In the AFC South the Titans were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 5-7.

Titans Impact Players

On the ground, Derrick Henry had 13 touchdowns and 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) last year.

In addition, Henry had 33 receptions for 398 yards and zero touchdowns.

Ryan Tannehill threw for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), completing 65.2% of his passes, with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games.

On the ground, Tannehill scored two touchdowns and picked up 98 yards.

DeAndre Hopkins had 64 receptions for 717 yards (79.7 per game) and three touchdowns in nine games a season ago for the Cardinals.

In 15 games played for the Texans, Chris Moore had 48 catches for 548 yards (36.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

On defense last year, Kevin Byard helped lead the charge with four interceptions to go with 106 tackles and six passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Saints - +4000 2 September 17 Chargers - +2500 3 September 24 @ Browns - +3500 4 October 1 Bengals - +1100 5 October 8 @ Colts - +15000 6 October 15 Ravens - +1800 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Falcons - +8000 9 November 2 @ Steelers - +6000 10 November 12 @ Buccaneers - +10000 11 November 19 @ Jaguars - +3000 12 November 26 Panthers - +8000 13 December 3 Colts - +15000 14 December 11 @ Dolphins - +2500 15 December 17 Texans - +20000 16 December 24 Seahawks - +3500 17 December 31 @ Texans - +20000 18 January 7 Jaguars - +3000

