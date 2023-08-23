The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Luis Ortiz and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz

Luis Ortiz TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman has 19 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 26 walks while batting .245.

Edman has gotten a hit in 57 of 101 games this season (56.4%), including 22 multi-hit games (21.8%).

He has gone deep in 9.9% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his chances at the plate.

In 22.8% of his games this year, Edman has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (6.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 39.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.9%.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 45 .256 AVG .231 .301 OBP .311 .385 SLG .455 13 XBH 21 5 HR 6 24 RBI 14 32/9 K/BB 29/17 10 SB 7

Pirates Pitching Rankings