After hitting .194 with three doubles, a home run, seven walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Tyler O'Neill and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Luis Ortiz) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill is hitting .238 with 11 doubles, seven home runs and 23 walks.

O'Neill has picked up a hit in 64.8% of his 54 games this year, with at least two hits in 14.8% of those games.

In 13.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

O'Neill has driven in a run in 12 games this year (22.2%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 19 of 54 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 25 .263 AVG .211 .358 OBP .283 .484 SLG .333 11 XBH 7 5 HR 2 7 RBI 9 27/14 K/BB 28/9 1 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings