The Minnesota Lynx (16-17) will look to Napheesa Collier (fourth in WNBA, 21.5 points per game) going up against Arike Ogunbowale (fifth in league, 21) and the Dallas Wings (18-15) on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at College Park Center. The matchup tips at 8:00 PM ET on BSSWX and BSNX.

Wings vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: College Park Center

Key Stats for Wings vs. Lynx

Dallas averages only 2.4 more points per game (86.9) than Minnesota allows (84.5).

Dallas is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 44.6% Minnesota allows to opponents.

The Wings are 10-4 when they shoot higher than 44.6% from the field.

Dallas shoots 31.4% from deep, 3.5% lower than the 34.9% Minnesota allows to opponents.

The Wings have an 8-3 record when the team connects on more than 34.9% of their three-point attempts.

Dallas averages 39 rebounds per game, outrebounding Minnesota by five boards per contest.

Wings Recent Performance

On offense, the Wings have picked up their output a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 89.5 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 86.9 they've put up over the course of this year.

The last 10 games have seen Dallas give up 3.4 more points per game (87.4) than its season-long average (84).

The Wings are trending up from beyond the arc over their last 10 outings, making 7.1 threes per game and shooting 36.2% from long range compared to their season-long averages of 6.8 makes and 31.4% from distance in the 2023 season.

