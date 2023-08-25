The Philadelphia Phillies (69-58) and the St. Louis Cardinals (56-72) will clash on Friday, August 25 at Citizens Bank Park, with Cristopher Sanchez getting the nod for the Phillies and Miles Mikolas taking the hill for the Cardinals. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Phillies have -145 moneyline odds against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +120. The over/under is 9.5 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).

Cardinals vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Sanchez - PHI (1-3, 3.36 ERA) vs Mikolas - STL (6-9, 4.55 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have been favorites in 83 games this season and won 48 (57.8%) of those contests.

The Phillies have gone 29-19 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (60.4% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

The Phillies went 3-5 across the eight games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Philadelphia and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 51 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (45.1%) in those contests.

This season, the Cardinals have come away with a win eight times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 0-3.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 4th

