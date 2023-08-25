The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Arenado (hitting .263 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Pirates.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado leads St. Louis with 135 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .508.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 18th in the league in slugging.

Arenado has picked up a hit in 87 of 122 games this year, with multiple hits 37 times.

In 19.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5% of his trips to the dish.

In 41.0% of his games this year, Arenado has driven in at least one run. In 23 of those games (18.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 51 games this year (41.8%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 59 .303 AVG .266 .352 OBP .314 .515 SLG .502 26 XBH 26 12 HR 14 41 RBI 46 46/19 K/BB 43/16 1 SB 1

