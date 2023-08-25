The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park

Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt has an OPS of .820, fueled by an OBP of .367 to go with a slugging percentage of .453. All three of those stats lead St. Louis hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 30th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.

In 66.1% of his 124 games this season, Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 43 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 12.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Goldschmidt has driven home a run in 40 games this year (32.3%), including more than one RBI in 16.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

In 43.5% of his games this year (54 of 124), he has scored, and in 16 of those games (12.9%) he has scored more than once.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 60 .281 AVG .275 .388 OBP .346 .471 SLG .434 24 XBH 21 11 HR 9 35 RBI 31 72/41 K/BB 50/26 6 SB 4

