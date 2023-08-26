Zack Wheeler will take the hill for the Philadelphia Phillies (70-58) on Saturday, August 26 versus the St. Louis Cardinals (56-73), who will answer with Dakota Hudson. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies are favored in this one, at -200, while the underdog Cardinals have +165 odds to upset. The matchup's over/under is listed at 8.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Wheeler - PHI (9-6, 3.64 ERA) vs Hudson - STL (5-0, 3.95 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Phillies have been favored 84 times and won 49, or 58.3%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, the Phillies have an 11-7 record (winning 61.1% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

The Phillies have a 4-5 record from the nine games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Philadelphia and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 52 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (44.2%) in those games.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have given the Cardinals this season with a +165 moneyline set for this game.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Cardinals vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tommy Edman 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+260) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+240) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Richie Palacios 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+225) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+230)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 4th

