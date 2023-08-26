Tommy Edman vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Edman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman has 20 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .241.
- Edman has picked up a hit in 56.3% of his 103 games this year, with at least two hits in 21.4% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 9.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22.3% of his games this year, Edman has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (6.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 39.8% of his games this year (41 of 103), with two or more runs 11 times (10.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|47
|.256
|AVG
|.223
|.301
|OBP
|.299
|.385
|SLG
|.440
|13
|XBH
|22
|5
|HR
|6
|24
|RBI
|14
|32/9
|K/BB
|32/17
|10
|SB
|7
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (144 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler aims for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Phillies, his 26th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.64 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 151 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, the righty tossed seven innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.64), 10th in WHIP (1.099), and 14th in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.