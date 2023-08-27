Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will meet Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants on Sunday at Oracle Park, at 7:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 243 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta has an MLB-best .500 slugging percentage.

The Braves have an MLB-leading .274 batting average.

Atlanta is the top-scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.8 runs per game (741 total).

The Braves have a league-high .344 on-base percentage.

Braves batters strike out 8.1 times per game, the sixth-lowest average in baseball.

Atlanta's pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta's 3.79 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average MLB's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.265).

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank 21st in Major League Baseball with 141 home runs.

San Francisco is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .388 this season.

The Giants have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.

San Francisco ranks 22nd in the majors with 554 total runs scored this season.

The Giants have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

The Giants rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.4 whiffs per contest.

San Francisco strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.

San Francisco pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.03 ERA this year, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Giants have a combined 1.256 WHIP as a pitching staff, 10th-lowest in MLB.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Jared Shuster gets the start for the Braves, his 10th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 5.00 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 45 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Saturday, June 24 against the Cincinnati Reds, when the left-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Shuster is looking to pick up his second quality start of the season in this game.

Shuster is looking to record his seventh start of five or more innings this year in this game.

So far he has allowed one or more earned runs in each of his appearances.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants will send Tristan Beck to the mound for his first start this season.

The 27-year-old right-hander will make his MLB debut.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/21/2023 Mets L 10-4 Home Allan Winans David Peterson 8/22/2023 Mets W 3-2 Home Bryce Elder Tylor Megill 8/23/2023 Mets W 7-0 Home Charlie Morton José Quintana 8/25/2023 Giants W 5-1 Away Spencer Strider Logan Webb 8/26/2023 Giants W 7-3 Away Max Fried Ryan Walker 8/27/2023 Giants - Away Jared Shuster Tristan Beck 8/28/2023 Rockies - Away Bryce Elder Austin Gomber 8/29/2023 Rockies - Away Charlie Morton Peter Lambert 8/30/2023 Rockies - Away Spencer Strider Kyle Freeland 8/31/2023 Dodgers - Away Max Fried Julio Urías 9/1/2023 Dodgers - Away - -

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 8/21/2023 Phillies L 10-4 Away Scott Alexander Aaron Nola 8/22/2023 Phillies L 4-3 Away Kyle Harrison Taijuan Walker 8/23/2023 Phillies W 8-6 Away Alex Cobb Michael Lorenzen 8/25/2023 Braves L 5-1 Home Logan Webb Spencer Strider 8/26/2023 Braves L 7-3 Home Ryan Walker Max Fried 8/27/2023 Braves - Home Tristan Beck Jared Shuster 8/28/2023 Reds - Home Kyle Harrison Andrew Abbott 8/29/2023 Reds - Home Alex Cobb Brandon Williamson 8/30/2023 Reds - Home Logan Webb Hunter Greene 8/31/2023 Padres - Away - Yu Darvish 9/1/2023 Padres - Away - Michael Wacha

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.