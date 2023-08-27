Sunday's game between the Philadelphia Phillies (71-58) and St. Louis Cardinals (56-74) matching up at Citizens Bank Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Phillies, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:35 PM ET on August 27.

The probable pitchers are Aaron Nola (11-8) for the Phillies and Drew Rom (0-1) for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

Cardinals vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Phillies 6, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Cardinals were upset in every contest.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, St. Louis and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cardinals' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

The Cardinals have come away with 23 wins in the 53 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has played as an underdog of +170 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

St. Louis scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (589 total, 4.5 per game).

Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.72 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Cardinals Schedule