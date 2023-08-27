Richie Palacios vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Richie Palacios, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Phillies.
Richie Palacios Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Richie Palacios At The Plate
- Palacios is batting .381 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.
- Palacios will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .438 with one homer in his last outings.
- Palacios has picked up a hit in six games this season (75.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Palacios has driven in a run in four games this season (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in one of eight games.
Richie Palacios Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|.222
|AVG
|.500
|.222
|OBP
|.538
|.333
|SLG
|.833
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|3
|0/0
|K/BB
|3/1
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Phillies have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (145 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola gets the start for the Phillies, his 27th of the season. He is 11-8 with a 4.49 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 160 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty tossed seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 4.49 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.160 WHIP ranks 20th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 22nd.
