San Diego Padres (61-70) will go head to head against the St. Louis Cardinals (56-75) at Busch Stadium on Monday, August 28 at 7:45 PM ET. Currently sitting at 29 steals, Ha-Seong Kim will be looking to nab his 30th stolen base of the season.

Bookmakers list the Padres as -200 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cardinals +165 moneyline odds. The over/under for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Cardinals vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell - SD (10-9, 2.79 ERA) vs Adam Wainwright - STL (3-9, 8.61 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have won 51 out of the 98 games, or 52%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, the Padres have an 11-9 record (winning 55% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres went 3-5 across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cardinals have won in 23, or 42.6%, of the 54 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Cardinals have been listed as an underdog of +165 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs six times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tommy Edman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+250) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Andrew Knizner 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 4th

