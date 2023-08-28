Nolan Arenado, with a slugging percentage of .314 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, August 28 at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Padres Starter: Blake Snell

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Arenado leads St. Louis in total hits (135) this season while batting .281 with 52 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 74th, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.

Arenado has reached base via a hit in 87 games this year (of 124 played), and had multiple hits in 37 of those games.

Looking at the 124 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 24 of them (19.4%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Arenado has had at least one RBI in 40.3% of his games this year (50 of 124), with two or more RBI 23 times (18.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 51 games this season (41.1%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Home Away 63 GP 61 .303 AVG .258 .352 OBP .305 .515 SLG .488 26 XBH 26 12 HR 14 41 RBI 46 46/19 K/BB 44/16 1 SB 1

