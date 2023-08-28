After going 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Diego Padres (who will start Blake Snell) at 7:45 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Phillies.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres Starter: Blake Snell

TV Channel: BSMW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .364, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .455.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 52nd in slugging.

In 66.1% of his 127 games this season, Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 43 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 13.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Goldschmidt has driven in a run in 41 games this year (32.3%), including 21 games with more than one RBI (16.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 43.3% of his games this season (55 of 127), with two or more runs 16 times (12.6%).

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 63 .281 AVG .271 .388 OBP .339 .471 SLG .439 24 XBH 23 11 HR 10 35 RBI 33 72/41 K/BB 55/26 6 SB 4

