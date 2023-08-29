Cardinals vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 29
Tuesday's game at Busch Stadium has the San Diego Padres (62-70) matching up with the St. Louis Cardinals (56-76) at 7:45 PM ET (on August 29). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Padres, so expect a tight matchup.
The Padres will give the nod to Seth Lugo (5-6, 3.70 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Zack Thompson (3-5, 3.86 ERA).
Cardinals vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Padres 5, Cardinals 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
Cardinals Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Cardinals were upset in every contest.
- When it comes to the total, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.
- The Cardinals' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.
- The Cardinals have come away with 23 wins in the 55 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, St. Louis has been victorious six times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for St. Louis is the No. 17 offense in MLB, scoring 4.5 runs per game (590 total runs).
- Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.70 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 23
|@ Pirates
|W 6-4
|Zack Thompson vs Luis Ortiz
|August 25
|@ Phillies
|L 7-2
|Miles Mikolas vs Cristopher Sanchez
|August 26
|@ Phillies
|L 12-1
|Dakota Hudson vs Zack Wheeler
|August 27
|@ Phillies
|L 3-0
|Drew Rom vs Aaron Nola
|August 28
|Padres
|L 4-1
|Adam Wainwright vs Blake Snell
|August 29
|Padres
|-
|Zack Thompson vs Seth Lugo
|August 30
|Padres
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Yu Darvish
|September 1
|Pirates
|-
|Dakota Hudson vs TBA
|September 2
|Pirates
|-
|Drew Rom vs Bailey Falter
|September 3
|Pirates
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Johan Oviedo
|September 5
|@ Braves
|-
|Zack Thompson vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.