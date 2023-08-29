Tuesday's game at Busch Stadium has the San Diego Padres (62-70) matching up with the St. Louis Cardinals (56-76) at 7:45 PM ET (on August 29). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Padres, so expect a tight matchup.

The Padres will give the nod to Seth Lugo (5-6, 3.70 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Zack Thompson (3-5, 3.86 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Cardinals vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Padres 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Cardinals were upset in every contest.

When it comes to the total, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.

The Cardinals' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Cardinals have come away with 23 wins in the 55 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, St. Louis has been victorious six times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for St. Louis is the No. 17 offense in MLB, scoring 4.5 runs per game (590 total runs).

Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.70 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Cardinals Schedule